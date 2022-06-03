NO. 22-2-04518-9
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION DIRECTED TO DEFENDANT MICHAEL LEDEZMA
(60 DAY NOTICE)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
KIMBERLY GARDENS, LLC, a Washington limited liability company,
Plaintiff,
vs.
NICHOLAS GONZALEZ, an individual;
ASHLEY GILLESPIE, an individual;
MICHELLE WILLIAMS, an individual; MICHAEL LEDEZMA, an individual;
ALLYANA DIAL, an individual;
DANIELLE BONDS, an individual; and
BREARA WARD, an individual,
Defendants.
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: DEFENDANT MICHAEL LEDEZMA, an individual ABOVE NAMED
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, KIMBERLY GARDENS, LLC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, DAVIES PEARSON, P.C., at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The Plaintiff is seeking judgment for the collection of a debt. Signed at Tacoma, Washington, this 1ST day of JUNE, 2022.
DAVIES PEARSON, P.C.
/s/Trevor N. White, WSBA #53746
Attorneys for Plaintiff
1498 Pacific Ave., #520
Tacoma, WA 98402
253-238-5112
IDX-956067
June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 1, 8, 2022