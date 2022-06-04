Pass Your Test Reviews – Can You Trust PassYourTest.com?

If you are in the market for a product that can help you pass an upcoming drug test or something to help start your detox journey and get rid of toxins, you need to look no further than the many products on the PassYourTest.com website.

The Pass Your Test website has a wide range of natural detoxifying products and natural cleansing products manufactured by Nutra Cleanse. These products claim to help you rid your body of drugs and toxins, which can, in turn, help you get clean or clear a drug test.

Brand Pass Your Test Description: Detox solutions that can help you pass a drug test. Type: Detox juice, pills, Drug test kits, Detox programs. Offerings Same Day Cleanse Permanent Cleanse Total Body Cleanse Cleansing Shampoo Home Testing Kits Features: Deep cleanse products that help you become drug-free for a few hours. Shampoos to clean your hair and scalp. Total cleanse solutions to rid yourself of toxins. Home Drug testing kits to help you test yourself with a urine test at home. Cost: $10 to $250 Shipping: Free shipping in the USA; Paid express shipping available. Money Back: 100% 30-day Money-back guarantee.

This detailed review will look at the various products that Pass Your Test offers and check whether they can keep you from being tested positive on your upcoming drug test.

What is Pass Your Test?

Pass Your Test is a company that was founded in 2000 and is currently based in Scottsdale, Arizona. PassYourTaste is made to help you clear your drug tests with ease.

Over the last two decades, they have been working towards providing high-quality products made and researched at FDA-certified GMP labs. They sell products like cleansing shampoos, deep cleanse solutions, multi-day detox programs, and more to meet your needs. Most of these products are made from natural ingredients that keep people with dietary restrictions in mind to ensure maximum inclusion.

Pass Your Test has sold over a quarter of a million products, which have helped countless customers over the year. Each product comes with a complete money-back satisfaction guarantee that lets you try them out risk-free.

About Pass Your Test

For more than two decades, Pass Your Test has been providing people with kits and products that can make the task of clearing any upcoming drug test easy and hassle-free. Pass Your Test’s wide range of kits and products formulated at FDA-certified GMP labs have proven helpful for many real customers. Unlike many similar businesses, Pass Your Test believes in providing high-quality products grounded in science to ensure maximum customer happiness. They believe in their products so much that they offer a 100% money-back satisfaction guarantee.

What Is Nutra Cleanse?

Nutra Cleanse manufactures engineered the products and kits sold on the Pass Your Test website. Nutra Cleanse products combine new technology and research with traditional medicinal herbs and plants to help you get rid of unwanted toxins from your body.

Nutra Cleanse detox products can help you remove toxins from your body before a drug test to help you get clean and test negative. All their products are easy to use and have detailed instructions to meet your various needs. In addition to their detox products, they also have home-testing kits that can help you test yourself quickly and conveniently at your own house. Every Nutra Cleanse product is developed in FDA-certified GMP labs, making them reliable.

What is a drug test?

A urine or blood test that checks for illegal drugs in your system. These tests are used by employers, schools, and health care providers to determine if you’re using illicit substances. There are two types of drug testing: random and targeted. Random drug testing means the employer randomly selects employees to be tested. Targeted drug testing means the employer specifically targets certain employees who may have been involved with drug use.

Random drug testing: This type of drug test is done on all employees at random. Depending on the circumstances, it can be performed once per year or more frequently.

Targeted drug testing: This type is usually only done when there is reason to believe an employee has abused drugs. For example, this might include someone who has failed a drug test before or exhibited signs of substance abuse.

What Are The Different Types Of Drug Tests?

Following are the different types of drug tests conducted by employers, schools, and other organizations.

Urine Testing

The most common type of drug test is urine testing. Urine samples can be collected at any time during the day. However, it is best first thing in the morning before eating anything or drinking liquids. This will help ensure accurate results. UDTs are most often used as part of a random drug test. However, they can also be used as a targeted test.

Blood Testing

Blood tests are more reliable than urine tests because they measure levels of anabolic steroids in your body. They also provide information about how long these drugs remain in your system. BDS is most commonly used as part of a targeted drug test. They can also be used as part of a general medical examination.

Hair Testing

Hair drug testing is another way to detect drug use. It involves taking hair from different parts of your head, such as your scalp, eyebrows, eyelashes, and pubic area. A hair sample can be taken up to six months after drug use has stopped.

Saliva Testing

This test measures the level of amphetamine and methamphetamine in your saliva. Saliva testing is usually done when there is reason to suspect drug use.

Pass Your Test Products

On the Pass Your Test website, you will find many Nutra Cleanse products with their specific use cases. The Nutra Cleanse detox products help you remove toxins from your body and help you deal with any drug test.

There is also a wide range of Nutra Cleanse products specifically made for people looking to clear a drug test successfully to get a new job or any other reason.

Same Day Cleanse

A wide range of products on the Pass Your Test site fall under ‘cleansers.’ These cleansers are made to reduce your toxin levels and even help you get rid of them.

The most popular of these cleansers, the Nutra Cleanse cleansing products, made with a unique pre-cleanse formula, are considered ‘Same-Day Cleansers.’ They help you get rid of toxins almost immediately after consumption. These products work extremely quickly to make you feel healthy and toxin-free.

For these same-day cleansers to work, you must avoid all toxins for a few hours before consuming them. Read and follow all the instructions that come with the cleansers. It is also essential that you hydrate & constantly urinate during the 90 minutes these cleansers take effect. Once 90 minutes are over, their effects can last for six hours.

Here are some of the most popular Same Day Cleansers that you can find on PassYour Test

Clean-Shot

Clean Shot is an easy-to-drink detox drink that comes in a 2.5 fluid-oz bottle to help rid your body of unwanted toxins in just 90 minutes of consumption. Clean Shot is shipped free of charge to all US states. Clean-Shot also comes with two other things – a detox capsule and a cleansing coach. The tablet, drink, and the cleansing coach, which is a guidebook, work together to get you to be fresh and toxin-free within less than an hour and a half. The effects of this product can last up to 6 hours which can be suitable for people looking to clear a drug test. It is said to work best for people who have relatively higher levels of body fat & toxin exposure. It is ideal for people who weigh around 200 pounds.

Clean Caps

Clean-Caps, unlike Clean-shot, is best for people with low or mild levels of exposure. If you are somewhat of a petite tiny person, who weighs around 130 pounds and has an average or low body fat, then Clean-caps is the product that will help you remove all the unwanted toxins from your body.

Clean-Caps are capsules designed to help you get rid of toxins. It works 60 minutes after consumption, and its effects can last up to 5 hours, making it ideal for someone looking to pass a drug test on the same day. These come in an easy-to-swallow capsule form. The cleansing coach is also included with every Clean-Caps order.

Fail-Safe Kit

If you are exposed to very high levels of toxins every day or have a heavy, daily drug use habit, the Fail-Safe Kit is for you. The Fail-Safe kit is nothing but a combination of the Clean-Caps and the Clean-Shot delivered in one discounted package to ensure that you pass your drug test.

With the Fail-safe kit, you can use both the same-day cleansers for a potent dose of cleansing that flushes out all toxins from your body and takes your toxin levels to the ground for about 6 hours. It comes with easy instructions that make it very convenient to cleanse your body.

Permanent Cleanse

In addition to the Same Day Cleanse that lasts for up to a few hours after consumption, Pass Your Test has Permanent Cleanse products, each of which comes with its drug test kit. These Permanent Cleansers flush out all the toxins from your body and make you completely clean, which you can check with the help of the provided urine test kit. You will then stay toxin-free until you are exposed to toxins or drugs again.

If you follow all the instructions that come with the cleanse, there is no drug test that you won’t pass. Once the course is completed, you can test yourself to ensure you are clean and free from toxins.

The Permanent Cleanse comes with an option of two different programs – a 5-day program and a 10-day program. These Nutra Cleanse Cleansing Products use natural ingredients such as green tea, herbal extracts, burdock root, etc.

5-day Extreme Detoxification Program

The 5-day Extreme Detoxification Program is designed to help individuals who are usually exposed to high levels of toxins and people who smoke weekly or consume drugs daily. Every detoxification kit comes with the following:

4 Pre-cleanse formula capsules (1-day supply)

30 Morning-time formula capsules (5-day supply)

30 Evening-time formula capsules (5-day supply)

8 Post-cleanse formula capsules (1-day supply)

Cleansing Guide and Meal Plan (13-page PDF)

All these capsules help you get rid of unwanted toxins by boosting your body’s natural detoxification process with the help of natural ingredients like green tea. Unless you are exposed to toxins or drugs again, you will remain toxin-free.

10-Day Ultra Detoxification Program

Like the 5-day program, the 10-Day Ultra Detoxification Program is also a powerful weed-detox and drug-detox program to rid yourself of unwanted toxins. This 10-day detox program comes with all the same natural-ingredient that increase your body’s natural detoxification process as the 5-day program but with different quantities, as listed here:

4 Pre-cleanse formula capsules (1-day supply)

60 Morning-time formula capsules (10-day supply)

60 Evening-time formula capsules (10-day supply)

8 Post-cleanse formula capsules (1-day supply)

Cleansing Guide and Meal Plan (13-page PDF)

This 10-day program is also ideal for people who have a high body weight of around 250lbs.

Total Body Cleanse

The Total Body Cleanse is the ultimate, all-encompassing detox package. It comes with a little bit of all Nutra Cleanse cleaning products to clean your body and hair of all unwanted toxins. In addition to those mentioned above Pass Your Test products, the Total Body Cleanse also has deep cleansing shampoos and more. It is available in the form of two detox kits or programs.

Extreme Total Body Cleanse Program

The Extreme Total Body Cleanse Program is designed for people who have average or low body fat, weigh less than 200 pounds, and do not have less than ten days to expedite natural detox levels. This program is ideal for mild exposure and includes the 5-day detox program and other Nutra Cleanse products.

Ultra Total Body Cleanse Program

You have the Ultra Total Body Cleanse Program for a higher or extreme drug and toxin exposure. This program is perfect for individuals with higher body fat levels and those who weigh more than 200 pounds. You will also need at least ten days for this cleanse program. After completing this entire program, you will be free from all unwanted toxins and be able to test negative on drug tests. This kit comes with the 10-day detox program, Folli-Clean shampoo, and other great Nutra Cleanse products.

Cleansing Shampoo

Next on the list of Nutra Cleanse cleansing products we have cleansing shampoos. These shampoos are designed to eliminate toxins from your hair and scalp effectively. This can help you pass a drug test that uses hair follicle samples to check for the presence of drugs and toxins in your body.

Folli-Clean Shampoo

The Folli-Clean Shampoo is designed to clean your hair and naturally remove toxins. This shampoo can go deep into your scalp to give you a thorough, deep cleanse. Folli-Clean takes about 60 minutes to take effect, and its results last up to 24 hours. You also get a detailed shampoo instruction guide and a cleansing coach. These make sure that you get completely clean before your drug tests.

Home Testing Kits

Pass Your Test also has various home testing kits. These home drug test kits help you take a drug test in the privacy of your home. When you home test using these testing kits, you can get quick and discrete results that can help you before an official drug test. To use the home test kit properly, follow the easy instructions.

Single Panel THC Home Test Kit

The Single Panel THC Home Test Kit is one of Pass Your Test’s more popular home testing kits. This home test kit tests for THC metabolites in your urine sample. The home test will show positive if the THC levels are greater than 50 nanograms/ml. This single-panel testing kit provides a reliable and easy method of conducting a drug test at home.

Test-O-Meter THC Home Test Kit

The Test-O-Meter THC Home Test Kit is another home drug test kit that checks for the presence of THC in the urine sample. If you smoke weed and are looking to test yourself before an official drug test to check your THC levels, this home kit is the best product. It is one of the most sensitive home testing kits available today. It has 5-panels to check for higher and lower THC concentrations.

Nicotine Testing Kit

Pass Your Test also has a Nicotine Testing Kit. This home test kit is made to check if a person has nicotine in their system. Just like the above home testing kits, it also uses urine samples. It is said to be one of the most accurate home testing kits you can get your hands on. With this home test kit, you get up to 99% accurate results in 5 minutes, completely discreet and private.

What Do Customers Say About Pass Your Test?

There are a lot of mixed Pass Your Test Reviews online. Some negative reviews say they would instead give this product zero stars, as it is a complete waste of their time and money. On the other hand, some positive reviews say that these products have helped them pass a drug test and get a job. We leave the judgment up to you. Here are a couple of the online reviews for Pass Your Test products. These reviews have their details removed due to privacy.

“Website and reviews claim that with their detox kits you can cut your THC detoxification in half! I purchased their 5-day detox kit for $98.96 and quit smoking for 3 weeks. Nothing happened! I failed my pre-screening test. I did exercise, went on 2 to 3-mile jogs and walks, drank pure cranberry juice, drank detox teas, a ton of water and it still wasn’t enough! I only weigh 145 lbs and this supposed 5-day extreme detox kit did absolutely nothing! Beware and don’t make the same mistake I did and purchase this waste of time and money fake product!” – Person A “I’ve used these products for years. I haven’t had a problem. Permanent programs work if you have time to do it. Same-day cleansers I keep on hand for backup just in case.” – A daily user

How Affordable Is Pass Your Test?

Pass Your Test products come at different price points. Their drug test kits and other drug tests related products are relatively affordable and cheap, whereas their detox programs are a bit on the costlier side.

Yes, Pass Your Test does have a full refund and a 100% money-back guarantee. If you are not satisfied with your purchase, you are eligible for a full refund. This money-back guarantee is valid up to 30 days after your purchase.

The company offers free shipping for all orders in the USA. But if you need your products sooner, you pay extra for express delivery.

How Do I Pass A Drug Test?

There are several ways to pass a drug test naturally. However, the methods may not be so sure-shot. Regardless, if you have ample time on your hands, you can try the following natural ways to pass a drug test:

Drink plenty of water. Water helps flush out toxins from your system. If you drink too much water, you could dilute the number of drugs in your urine. Water also helps prevent dehydration which makes you pee more frequently.

Eat foods high in fiber. Fiber binds with toxins in your digestive tract and helps eliminate them. Foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains contain lots of fiber. Fiber increases the volume of stool you produce. When you eat lots of fiber, you increase the likelihood that the drug will be expelled through your bowels rather than your bladder.

Avoid caffeine. Caffeine stimulates your central nervous system, which increases your heart rate and makes it harder for your body to process drugs. When you cannot process drugs properly, they stay in your system longer.

Exercise regularly. Regular exercise reduces stress hormones in your body. Stress hormones increase the number of drugs in the bloodstream. Exercise also increases the number of mitochondria in your cells. Mitochondria produce energy from food. If you don’t eat enough calories, your body will break down its fat stores to provide fuel for the mitochondria. This process is called autophagy.

Stay away from alcohol. Alcohol slows down your metabolism, which causes your body to absorb fewer drugs. Alcohol dehydrates you and lowers your inhibitions. This can make it easier for you to urinate outside of regular times.

Take vitamin supplements. Vitamin supplements boost your immune system, which helps prevent infections.

Get enough sleep. Lack of sleep decreases the effectiveness of your liver and kidneys. Your body needs adequate rest to detoxify itself properly. Sleep and detoxification go hand in hand.

Don’t chew tobacco. Tobacco contains nicotine which affects your brain chemistry. Nicotine is a stimulant that speeds up your heartbeat and blood pressure. These effects cause your body to absorb more drugs. Chewing tobacco also irritates your mouth and throat, making it hard to swallow.

Don’t take prescription medications. Prescription medications affect how your body processes drugs. Some medicines slow down your liver function while others speed it up.

Don’t use illegal substances. Illegal drugs are dangerous because the FDA doesn’t regulate them. They can contain harmful chemicals and even bacteria.

Don’t smoke. Smoking lowers your ability to break down drugs. Cigarettes also cause inflammation in your lungs which can lead to respiratory problems. Smoking can alter the pH balance of your bloodstream, which can affect how well certain medications work.

Avoid street drugs. Street drugs are often laced with harmful chemicals that make their effects unpredictable. Street drugs such as cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and ecstasy are illegal because they cause harm to people who take them.

Wear cotton clothing. Cotton absorbs sweat and moisture. Sweat contains traces of drugs. Wearing cotton clothes keeps you dry and prevents your skin from absorbing drugs. This, in turn, increases the chances that the drugs will be excreted through your skin.

Wash your hands before taking a drug test. Hands are one of the most common places where drugs enter the human body. Therefore, washing your hands before taking a test can help reduce your chances of failing.

Pass Your Test Final Verdict

If you have a drug test soon and try to ensure that the test results are in your favor, the Pass Your Test drug test products can help you out.

RELATED POST:

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.