NO: 21-7-00305-7 SEA

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR

THE COUNTY OF KING, JUVENILE DEPARTMENT

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

ELIJAH LIAM PETERSON

DOB: 01/31/2015 TO: *Mother, Erika Lynnae Peterson; Alleged Father, Scott Douglas Halfacre; Unknown Father, and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May Concern:

On May 6, 2021, a petition for Termination was filed in the above entitled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above named child, whose parents are *.

[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 206-477-2310, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.]

Said Petition will be heard on July 26, 2021, at the hour of 8:30 a.m., at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center, 1211 E. Alder St., Rm 4-B, Seattle, WA 98122. Appearance at this hearing is required and may be in person or by telephone. Parties may appear by telephone by calling 206-263-8114 and using the following PIN number to join the call: for Seattle cases – 92245251#, before a judge of the above entitled court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said child.

DATED this 2nd day of June, 2021.

BARBARA MINER

KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

BY: KAB, Deputy Clerk

IDX-929108

June 4, 11, 18, 2021