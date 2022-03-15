NO: 21-7-00103-8 KNT

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR

THE COUNTY OF KING, JUVENILE DEPARTMENT

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

MCCOY DYLLON TRAEGER

DOB: 08/14/2015 TO: * Father, Sanelyx Abelardo Gonzalez, and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May Concern:

On February 12, 2021, a petition for Dependency was filed in the above entitled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above named child, whose parents are Mother, Merecedes Traeger; *.

[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 253-372-5738, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.]

Said Petition will be heard on April 18, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., at Regional Justice Center Courthouse, Rm 1-L, 401 4th Ave North, Kent, WA 98032, before a judge of the above entitled court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said child. Appearance at this hearing is required and may be in person or via telephone by calling (253) 215-8782 and entering the Meeting ID #460 423 8467.

DATED Friday, March 11, 2022

BARBARA MINER

KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

BY: HMGF, Deputy Clerk

NO: 21-7-00103-8 KNT

AVISO DE AUDIENCIA EN EL TRIBUNAL SUPERIOR DEL ESTADO DE WASHINGTON EN Y PARA

EL CONDADO DE KING, DEPARTAMENTO DE MENORES

EN EL CASO DE DEPENDENCIA DE:

MCCOY DYLLON TRAEGER

FECHA DE NACIMIENTO: 14/AGO/2015

PARA: * Padre, Sanelyx Abelardo Gonzales, y cualquier persona que afirme tener derechos parentales, patria potestad o interés legítimo en el menor, y a quienes corresponda:

El 12 de febrero de 2021, se presentó una demanda de Dependencia en el Tribunal antes mencionado, en los términos de RCW 13.34.080 o RCW 26.33.310 en referencia al menor antes mencionado, cuyos padres son Madre, Merecedes Traeger; *.

[PARA OBTENER MÁS

INFORMACIÓN, LLAME AL 253-372-5738, DE 8:00 a.m. A 4:30 p.m.]

Dicha demanda será atendida el 18 de abril de 2022, a las 8:30 a.m. en el Juzgado del Centro de Justicia Regional, Sala 1-L, 401 4th Ave North, Kent, WA 98032, ante un juez del tribunal antes mencionado, a donde se le ordena comparecer y contestar a dicha demanda o la demanda será concedida y el tribunal ordenará las medidas que mejor convengan al bienestar de dicho menor. La comparecencia en esta audiencia es obligatoria y puede hacerse en persona o por vía telefónica, para lo cual debe llamar al (253) 215-8782 y marcar la identificación de reunión #460 423 8467.

FECHADO jueves, 24 de febrero del 2022

BARBARA MINER

CONDADO DE KING SECRETARIA DEL TRIBUNAL SUPERIOR

POR: HMGF, secretario delegado IDX-950466

March 15, 22, 29, 2022