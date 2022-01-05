NO. 21-4-08014-0 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR KING COUNTY

In re the Estate of: JARVIS D. EVERSON, Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claims is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of Filing Copy of Notice To Creditors with the Clerk of Court: November 22, 2021

Date of First Publication:

January 5, 2022.

/s/Andrew O. Carrington WSBA #19846

Attorney for Estate

2033 – 6th Ave, Ste 925

Seattle, WA 98121

206-386-0303

/s/ Kimberly Wright, PR

/s/Josephine Everson

IDX-946322

January 5, 12, 19, 2022