No. 21-4-08000-0 SEA

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

Estate of DON C. FRANKLIN, Deceased.

The notice agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated-below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: November 24, 2021

Certificate

I certify under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct.

Dated Nov 12, 2021, at David Chase Franklin, Washington.

/s/David Chase Franklin

Notice Agent: David Chase Franklin

Attorneys for Notice Agent and Address for Mailing or Service:

Anthony J. McCormick, WSBA #44150 Perkins Coie LLP

1201 Third Avenue, Suite 4900

Seattle, Washington 98101-3099

206-359-8000

IDX-943697

November 24, December 1, 8, 2021