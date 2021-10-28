NO. 21-4-07285-6 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-07285-6 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



In Re the Estate of

HISAKO NAKAHARA, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: October 28, 2021

Personal Representative: Cynthia A. Nakahara Attorney for the Personal Representative: Greg C. Pittman Address for Mailing or Service: Greg C. Pittman

Helsell Fetterman LLP

1001 Fourth Avenue, Suite 4200

Seattle, WA 98154

Notice Prepared by:

HELSELL FETTERMAN LLP

/s/ GREG C. PITTMAN, WSBA #52573

Attorneys for the Personal Representative

1001 Fourth Avenue, Suite 4200

Seattle, Washington 98154

Telephone No. (206) 292-1144

Facsimile No. (206) 340-0902

IDX-941704

October 28, November 4, 10, 2021