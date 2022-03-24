No. 21-4-03213-7 SEA
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
RCW 11.56.100
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR KING COUNTY
In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of:
THELMA YOUNG,
Individual. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Diane Simmons, the Full Guardian of the Person and Full Guardian/Conservator of the Estate of Thelma Young has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Pierce County: 126 East 64th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404 and legally described as: LOT 6 IN BLOCK 52 OF SOUTH TACOMA ADDITION TO TACOMA, W.T., AS PER MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 2 OF PLATS, AT PAGE 65, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR. SITUATE IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
Parcel Id: 779500-0560
for the gross sum of four hundred, sixty-two thousand, one hundred ninety-five dollars ($462,195.00) with one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after the April 4, 2022. Offers or bids will be received at the office Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date. DATE OF PUBLICATION: March 24, 2022
Des Moines Elder Law
c/o Robert P. McDonald
612 South 227th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
Ph: 206-212-0220
Presented by:
DES MOINES ELDER LAW
By /s/ Robert P. McDonald Robert P. McDonald, WSBA No. 20534
Attorneys for Guardian/Conservator
IDX-951135
March 24, 2022