NO. 21-4-02746-5

NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re: The Estate of

GAYLEE ANNE V. CURCIO, Deceased

In the Matter of the Estate of Gaylee Anne V. Curcio, Deceased, Non-Probate Notice to Creditor. (RCW 11.42.030). Date of Birth: June 21, 1977. SSN No.: 607-15-5020

The notice agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative in the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: December 27, 2021.

In accordance with RCW 9A.72.085, I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct.

Signed:

Date 12.22.2021

Place: At Des Moines, WA Signature: /s/ Gilbert Valente,

Notice Agent

Address for mailing:

1833 S 243rd Street,

Des Moines, WA 98198

Email: Lakehouse1234@outlook.com

IDX-945887

December 27, 2021, January 3, 10, 2022