NO. 21-4-02321-4

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate

of BONNIE JEAN GRIFFIN, Deceased.

NOTICE is hereby given to all persons interested in the Estate of Bonnie Jean Griffin (DOB: March 18, 1943) that on July 7, 2023, John A. Griffin and Dorothy Hansen dba Washington Probate Services, Inc.,, filed a Final Account and Petition for Distribution Without Will for the purpose of closing the probate, paying fees/payments, authorizing distributions and discharging the Co-Administrators and that on August 10, 2023, (continued from August 2, 2023) at 1:30 p.m. a hearing on said petition will be held in Pierce County Superior Court, Room 100, or as otherwise posted, and any person interested may appear (pursuant to current court operations, emergency orders, and local civil rules) and contest the same. Per the Pierce County Commissioner’s website, “On the day of your hearing check your case number in linx to determine the courtroom number. To find the Zoom link for your hearing, click on: https://www.piercecountywa.gov/1024/commissioner-calendars-by-division or enter this address into your web browser. Any questions, email Commissioner Services at supcsd@piercecountywa.gov.”. DATED: July 12, 2023

KIM A. HANN, P.S., INC.

By: /s/Kim A. Hann, WSBA #43640

Attorney for Co-Administrators 3318 Bridgeport Way W., Ste. C

University Place, WA 98466

IDX-980550

July 14, 2023