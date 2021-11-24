NO. 21-4-02172-6

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of MARY C. HARRISON, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Executor of this Estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Executor, or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred.

Executor: BETTY WATKINS

1220 PORTER ST.

ENUMCLAW, WA 98022

Date of Filing of Copy of Notice to Creditors with Clerk of Court:

NOVEMBER 22, 2021. Date of First Publication:

NOVEMBER 24, 2021

By Counsel

/s/ Bradley E. Gearheard

Bradley E. Gearheard #wsba 20146

1206 Wells Street

Enumclaw, WA 98022

(360) 825-6620

November 24, December 1, 8, 2021