NO. 21-4-02119-0

NOTICE OF FILING OF DECLARATION OF COMPLETION OF PROBATE

RCW 11.68.110

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Estate of:

BONNIE GENE McKERNAN, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the attached DECLARATION OF COMPLETION OF PROBATE was filed by the undersigned in the above-entitled court on the 22nd day of February, 2022. Unless you file a petition in the above-entitled court requesting the court to approve the reasonableness of the fees, or for an accounting, or both, and serve a copy thereof upon the personal representative or the personal representatives lawyer, within thirty days after the date of the filing, the amount of fees paid or to be paid will be deemed reasonable, the actions of the personal representative will be deemed approved, the Administrator will be automatically discharged without further order of the court, and the Declaration of Completion of Probate will be final and deemed the equivalent of a Decree of Distribution entered under Chapter 11.76 RCW.

If you file and serve a petition within the period specified, the undersigned will request the court to fix a time and place for the hearing of your petition, and you will be notified of the time and place thereof, by mail, or personal service not less than ten days before the hearing on the petition.

Date: 2/25/2022

Bruce T. Clark, WSBA #23589

Attorney for the Estate of Bonnie

Gene McKernan

Date: 2/25/2022

Presented by:

/s/Bruce T. Clark, WSBA #23589

Attorney for the Estate of Bonnie

Gene McKernan

3645 North Pearl Street Tacoma, WA 98407 253-752-8355

IDX-949572

March 2, 9, 16, 2022