No. 21-4-02025-8-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21-4-02025-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



ESTATE OF

DIANE H. CHICK, Deceased.

THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES NAMED BELOW has been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW Section 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW Section 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW Section 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: October 1, 2021

Personal Representative: Stephen P. Chick and Elizabeth Chick

Attorney for Personal Representative: LINDA N. LYSNE

Address for Mailing or Service: LYSNE LEGACY LAW, PLLC

Attorneys for Personal Representative

33530 – 1st Way South, Suite 102

Federal Way, WA 98003

Court of probate proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court

IDX-939548

October 1, 8, 15, 2021