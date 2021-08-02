NO. 21-4-01515-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re the Estates of: MARGIE J. WILLIAMS, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representative or the attorneys of record at the address stated below, and file an executed copy with the Clerk of this Court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice to Creditors with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or RCW 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent. Decedent’s date of birth: March 2, 1938.

DATE OF FILING with the Clerk of the Court: July 29, 2021

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: August 2, 2021

/s/Delores Stein

Co-Personal Representative

c/o George S. Kelley

1105 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, WA 98402

/s/Kime Malcolm

Co-Personal Representative

c/o George S. Kelley

1105 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, WA 98402

/s/ GEORGE S. KELLEY

WSBA #2981 Attorney for Personal Representative

1105 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, WA 98402

253-572-3074

August 2, 9, 16, 2021