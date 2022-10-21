NO. 21-4-01207-7

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF

LINDA MAE WEBB, DECEASED.

NOTICE IS GIVEN TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ABOVE ESTATE THAT:

Donnell Llanos, personal representative of the above estate, has filed with the clerk of the above court an accounting and petition for distribution and for payment of fees and costs, asking the court to settle such report, distribute the property to the persons entitled thereto, and discharge the personal representative. The petition will be heard in the probate department of the court in room 127 or as otherwise posted, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98402, at 1:30 p.m. on 11/16/2022, at which time and place any person interested in the estate may appear and file objections to and contest the accounting and petition.

DATED on October 18, 2022.

COUNSELL, MURPHY & COX, P.S.

/s/J. Alece Cox, WSBA 13460

Attorney for Personal Representative

8849 Pacific Ave

Tacoma, WA 98444

IDX-965358

October 21, 2022