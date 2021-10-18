No. 21-4-01188-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re the Estate of:

AGNES L. JOHNSON, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Betty Geiger has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-entitled estate. Any person or entity having a claim against the decedent must present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Personal Representative or the attorney of record at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations. The claim must be presented within the later of: thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATE OF FILING: October 15, 2021

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 18, 2021

GOERTZ & LAMBRECHT PLLC

Amy J. Goertz, WSBA #25173

Attorney for Personal Representative

2829 S. Grand Blvd., Suite 303

Spokane, WA 99203

IDX-940817

October 18, 25, November 1, 2021