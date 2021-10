City of Fircrest

NOTICE OF ORDINANCES PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL

OCTOBER 12, 2021

Summary of Ordinance 1676: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING FIRCREST MUNICIPAL CODE (“FMC”) 2.44.050 RELATING TO SALARIES OF NON-UNION CITY EMPLOYEES AND AMENDING FMC 2.44.090 RELATING TO HOURLY RATE OF PAY FOR CASUAL AND SEASONAL EMPLOYEES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The complete text of this ordinance is available at the Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. (253) 564-8901. Copies will be mailed upon request.

Summary of Ordinance 1677: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING FIRCREST MUNICIPAL CODE (“FMC”) 2.44.070 REESTABLISHING THE MUNICIPAL COURT JUDGE MONTHLY RATE OF PAY AND THE CIVIL SERVICE CHIEF EXAMINER/ SECRETARY RATE OF PAY; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Summary of Ordinance 1678: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING FMC 8.02.010, FMC 8.02.020, AND FMC 8.02.030 RELATING TO AMBULANCE TRANSPORTATION SERVICES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

IDX-940640

October 15, 2021