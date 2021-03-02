No. 21-4-01039-7 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21-4-01039-7 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

(DATE OF DEATH: 12/17/2020)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR KING COUNTY

Estate of JENNIFER CRYSTAL OLSON,

Deceased

The Administrator/Personal Representative (Adm/PR) named below has been appointed as Administrator/ Personal Representative (Adm/PR) of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator/ Personal Representative (Adm/PR) or the Administrator/ Personal Representative’s (Adm/PR)’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator/ Personal Representative (Adm/PR) served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of filing with Clerk of Court: February 26, 2021

Date of First Publication: See Affidavit of Publication

Administrator/ Personal Representative (Adm/PR): ZACHERY A. OLSON, SR

Attorney for the Personal Representative: Iddins Law Group, LLP

25052 104th Avenue S.E. Suite B

Kent, WA 98030

253-854-1244

March 2, 9, 16, 2021