NO. 21-4-01000-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MAREK LUKASIK, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MALGORZATA “MARGARET” GRITNER, has been appointed and qualified as Administrator of the above-entitled Estate on May 21, 2021, that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on said Administrator, MALGORZATA “MARGARET” GRITNER, and JUDSON C. GRAY attorney of record, at the address stated below and file an executed copy thereof with the clerk of the above-named court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of said Notice to Creditors with the clerk of the court, whichever is the later, or the same shall be barred except as to claims coming within the provisions of RCW 11.40 et seq.

Date of First Publication: 5/25/2021

Notices can be mailed to JUDSON C. GRAY at 4142 – 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406

DATED this 21st day of May 2021.

/ s / JUDSON C. GRAY, WSBA #15195

IDX-928259

May 25, June 2, 9, 2021