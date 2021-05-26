City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS PW21-0441F

City of Tacoma

Public Works Engineering

REQUEST FOR BIDS PW21-0441F

South 21st and Fawcett Improvements Project

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

By Carrier:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

In Person:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North Guard House (east side of main building

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

By Mail:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities

PO Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1(253)215-8782.

Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A virtual pre-proposal meeting scheduled for Thursday, May 27th from 10 AM to 11 AM on zoom. Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86519958840.

Project Scope: This Contract shall generally consist of asphalt and concrete paving, curb ramps, illumination, utilities (water, power, storm, wastewater), signs, sidewalk improvements, pavement markings, pedestrian and bicycle detection, a median refuge island, and signal improvements, including a new HAWK signal.

Estimate: $4,800,000 to 5,300,000.

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information, visit our Minimum Employment Standards Paid Sick Leave webpage.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Federal Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Doreen Klaaskate, Senior Buyer by email to dklaaskate@cityoftacoma.org.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468. IDX-928405

May 26, 2021