NO. 21-4-00910-6-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-00910-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: RICHARD WAYNE WRIGHT, Deceased. THE UNDERSIGNED has been appointed and qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the attorney of record at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of filing copy of Notice to Creditors: May 21, 2021.

Date of First Publication: May 25, 2021.

DENNIS L. COMSTOCK, WSBA NO. 7326 Attorney for the Estate

REBECCA DIANE WRIGHT

Administratrix-Personal Representative

Address For Mailing or Service:

Dennis L. Comstock, P.S.

Attorney at Law

13400 Pacific Avenue, Suite 101

Tacoma, Washington 98444-4877

(253) 535-3885

May 25, June 1, 8, 2021