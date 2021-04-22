NO. 21-4-00853-3

NOTICE OF HEARING TO APPOINT ADMINISTRATRIX

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of

LARRY KENNETH LLOYD, Deceased.

NOTICE is hereby given to all persons interested in the Estate of Larry Kenneth Lloyd (DOB: February 7, 1949) that on April 20, 2021, Daniel B. Lloyd and Dorothy Hansen dba Washington Probate Services, Inc., filed a petition to have Dorothy Hansen dba Washington Probate Services, Inc. appointed as administratrix of the decedent for the purpose disposing of property and that on May 6, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. a hearing on said petition will be held in Pierce County Superior Court, Room 100 or as otherwise posted, and any person interested may appear (pursuant to current court operations, emergency orders, and local civil rules) and contest the same.

DATED: April 20, 2021 KIM A. HANN, P.S., INC.

By: /s/Kim A. Hann, WSBA #43640

Attorney for Administratrix

3318 Bridgeport Way W., Ste. C

University Place, WA 98466

IDX-925318

April 22, 2021