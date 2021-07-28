NO. 21-4-00775-8-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-00775-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re The Estate of:

JOHNNY EARVEN RUMPH, Deceased. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The persons named below have been appointed as Co-Estate Administrators of the Estate of Johnny Earven Rumph. Any person or organization having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Estate Administrators or the Estate Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Estate Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: July 28, 2021

Date of Last Publication: August 11, 2021

Deadline for creditor Claims: November 28, 2021

Estate Co-Administrators: Linda Rumph 15915 W Bunche Park Drive

Miami Gardens, Florida 33054

Cathy Yvonne Rumph

941N.E. 169th St. Apt 106 Miami Florida 33162 Ola Rumph 780 N.W. 13th Court

Apt. 611, Miami Florida 33125

Attorney for the Estate Administrators: Keith D. Armstrong,

Attorney at Law

Address for Mailing or Service:

Strong International Law Group, LLC

841 174th Street South, Spanaway, WA 98387-9105

Court of probate proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court, Probate Case No. 21-4-00775-8

July 28, August 4, 11, 2021