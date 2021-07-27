Re: Eatonville 10212 LLC-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Re: Eatonville 10212 LLC

WLO File No.: 21-289

First American File No. 5002553-8769482

Trustee: Walker Law Offices, PS

Grantor: EATONVILLE 10212, LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Grantee: FIDELIS EQUITY AND REAL ESTATE FUND B, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Loan Servicer: Pacific Equity and Loan – Loan no. 190701

Ref to DOT Auditor File No.: 201907230100

Tax Parcel ID No.: 051809-1032

Abbreviated Legal: PTN. OF NE QTR OF SEC 9, TWP 18 N., RNG. 5 E. OF THE W.M. (BEING LOT 1 OF UNREC. LARGE LOT SURVEY #852).

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

(Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et. Seq.) I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 27th day of August, 2021, at the hour of 10 o’clock A.M. at the Pierce County Superior Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma WA 98402, at the 2nd Floor Entry Plaza outside the county courthouse, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce State of Washington, to-wit:

THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 18 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF THE W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. (BEING LOT 1 OF UNRECORDED LARGE LOT SURVEY #852) TOGETHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER, UNDER AND ACROSS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY;

THE NORTH 30 FEET TO THE EAST 30 FEET OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 18 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF THE W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON;

ALSO TOGETHER WITH THE SOUTH 60 FEET OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 18 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF THE W.M. IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Commonly known as:

21203 E 194TH AVE, ORTING, WA 98360

Assessors’ Parcel No: 051809-1032

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated JULY 18, 2019 recorded JULY 23, 2019 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 201907230100, records of PIERCE County, Washington, from EATONVILLE 10212, LLC, A WASHINGTON STATE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY as Grantor, to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE COMPANY as Trustee and assigned to Walker Law Offices, PS as Successor Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of EMERALD CAPITAL FUNDING, LLC, A WASHINGTON STATE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, as Beneficiary and assigned to FIDELIS EQUITY AND REAL ESTATE FUND B, LLC RECORDED DECEMBER 09, 2019 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 201912090665.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust for failure to satisfy the loan upon maturity and pay the following amounts now in arrears and/or other defaults:

Amounts are shown as of 5/31/2021. Contact Walker Law Offices, PS for the exact payoff amount

Lender’s amounts due:

Unpaid principal and points: ($356,178.28 Principal less Trust Balance of $21,912.50) = $334,265.78 Interest due: (including default interest) $30,707.84

Late Fees: $1,424.72

Lender’s fees and costs: $275.00

Total: $366,673.34 Trustee’s Expenses:

Trustee’s fee: $2,475.00

Title report: $1,186.92

Statutory Mailings: $45.00

Recording Costs: $107.50

Postings: $125.00

Publication Fees: $850.00

Total trustee’s fees: $4,789.42

TOTAL: $371,462.76

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Original Principal $315,294.00 plus any loan modification(s) together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from the 18th day of July, 2019 and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 27th day of August, 2021. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured before the sale date to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the sale date, the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

EATONVILLE 10212 LLC 3604 176TH ST E

TACOMA, WA, 98446-1214

by both first-class and certified mail on the 1st day of April, 2021 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on the 3rd day of April, 2021, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

Walker Law Offices, PS

By: Jerry Walker, president

4205 148th Avenue NE – STE 200

Bellevue, WA 98007-7114

(425) 440-2057

July 27, August 17, 2021