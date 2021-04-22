NO. 21-4-00742-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

JOHN R. SINGLETON, SR.

DOB: 05/07/1926

DOD: 04/25/2016

GLADYS LOUISE SINGELTON

DOB: 02/05/1931

DOD: 10/27/2020 IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: JOHN R. SINGLETON, SR and GLADYS LOUISE SINGLETON, Husband and Wife, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, David R. Singleton, has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above entitled Estate; that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on said Personal Representative or the attorney of record for the Estates, at the address below stated, and file the same with the Clerk of said Court, together with proof of such service, within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the date of filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or the same will be barred.

DATE of First Publication: 04/22/21

DATE of filing Notice to Creditors: 04/20/21

/s/Jeanne E. Betzendorfer

WSBA 14718

Attorney for Estates of John R. Singelton, Sr. and Gladys Louise Singleton

Gravis Law, PLLC

7350 Cirque Drive West, Suite 102

University Place, WA 98467

253-343-0446

IDX-925320

April 22, 29, May 6, 2021