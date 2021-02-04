No. 21-4-00542-3 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In Re the Estate of:

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



MARK L. YELISH, Deceased.

The Personal Representative, DIANE L. YELISH, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the co-personal representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of first Publication: February 4, 2021

DATED February 3, 2021.

REED LONGYEAR MALNATI & AHRENS PLLC

/s/Joshua M. Reinertson WSBA# 54198

Attorneys for Personal Representative, Diane L. Yelish

801 Second Avenue, Suite 1415

Seattle, WA 98104

jreinertson@reedlongyearlaw.com

IDX-919145

February 4, 11, 18, 2021