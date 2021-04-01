No 21-4-00510-1

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT AND

PENDENCY OF PROBATE

(RCW 11-23-237)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of GREGORY PAUL ANDERSON. Deceased

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that ROSE C. ANDERSON has, effective the 5 day of

March,2021, qualified and been appointed as Administrator of the estate of the Decedent above named and that probate proceedings are now pending in the above entitled Court.

DATED this 30 day of March, 2021

THE KRAFT LAW GROUP. PS

By /s/SHANNON KRAFT, WSBA #23547

Attorney for Personal Representative

8910 Main St. E ., Ste. A

BONNEY LAKE,

WASHINGTON 98391

253-863-3366

IDX-923553

April 1, 8, 15, 2021