No 21-4-00510-1
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT AND
PENDENCY OF PROBATE
(RCW 11-23-237)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In Re the Estate of GREGORY PAUL ANDERSON. Deceased
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that ROSE C. ANDERSON has, effective the 5 day of
March,2021, qualified and been appointed as Administrator of the estate of the Decedent above named and that probate proceedings are now pending in the above entitled Court.
DATED this 30 day of March, 2021
THE KRAFT LAW GROUP. PS
By /s/SHANNON KRAFT, WSBA #23547
Attorney for Personal Representative
8910 Main St. E ., Ste. A
BONNEY LAKE,
WASHINGTON 98391
253-863-3366
IDX-923553
April 1, 8, 15, 2021