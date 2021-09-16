No. 21-4-00478-03-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21-4-00478-03

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BENTON

In the Matter of the Estate of:

BARBARA L. HARPER, Deceased. The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against either deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided by RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against the deceased party’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: September 16, 2021

MARK C. HARPER Personal Representative

Address for Mailing or Service:

Randy L. Jameson, Jr., WSBA 30851

Armstrong & Jameson, P.S.

1491 Tapteal Drive, Ste. A

Richland, WA 99352

Court of Probate Proceedings and case number:

Benton County Superior Court

7122 West Okanogan Place, Building A

Kennewick, WA 99336

Case No: 21-4-00478-03

September 16, 23, 30, 2021