No. 21-4-00465-1-NOTICE OF SALE

No. 21-4-00465-1

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION ON SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Guardianship of:

DANIEL D. DAVIS, An Incapacitated Person, COMES NOW the Guardian and hereby publishes the following Notice of Guardianship Sale: In compliance with R.C.W. 11.92.115 and the Order Directing Sale entered in this Court on August 27, 2021, the Guardian is causing due and proper notice to be given of such sale by publication as required by law for a sale by negotiation of real property. Such notice includes the legal description of said property, the selling price, and the date on which said sale would be presented to the Court for confirmation. Said selling price is $450,000.00 or 104.65% of the appraised value. WHEREFORE, the sale of real property set forth below will be confirmed on September 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave South, Room 100, Tacoma, Washington, directing the Guardian to execute to the purchasers, INGE MARTIN, a proper deed together with other documents necessary to complete the sale of said real property, which is described below: Commonly known as: 11724 10th Ave. E., Tacoma, WA 98445

Full legal: LOT 16, OF GOLDEN GLEN, A P.D.D., ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED AUGUST 29, 2002 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200208295008, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Parcel No.: 5002990160

Tax Assessed Value: $399,000.00

Appraised Value: $430,000.00

Sale Value: $450,000.00

% of Appraised Value: 104.65%

Wherefore, unless there are any additional offers of sale the above-described sale of real property will be confirmed on September 15, 2021 at the above time and location.

I certify (or declare) under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that to the best of my knowledge the statements above are true and correct.

SIGNED AT Fircrest, Washington this 27th day of August 2021. Minta A. Andreve, WSBA No. 53966

Attorney for the Guardian

REHMKE ANDREVE P.S.

ELDER LAW ATTORNEYS

1021 REGENTS BLVD.

FIRCREST, WA 98466

253-460-3190

IDX-937002

August 31, 2021