NO. 21-4-00382-5-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-00382-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

AIKO MCBEE, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Dated on 2/11/2021, 2021.

Personal Representative of said Estate

/s/CARL EDWARD McBEE

Personal Representative

8908 52nd Street Ct W

University Place, WA 98467

Prepared by:

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

By: /s/Amy Lewis

Amy C. Lewis, WSBA #22176

Jennifer Doehne, WSBA #46594

Attorneys for Estate

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, WA 98402

253-572-4500

Date of first publication:

February 23, 2021

IDX-920484

February 23, March 2, 9, 2021