No. 21-4-00243-8

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: STEVEN SCHLAEFLI, Individual.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CHANNA COPELAND, the Guardian/Conservator of STEVEN SCHLAEFLI has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Jefferson County:

230 Canal View Street, Brinnon, WA 98320, with a property description of:

LOT 8, BLOCK 7, Olympic Canal Addition, Division 2, as per plat recorded in Vol. 4 of Plate, page 35, records of Jefferson County, Washington.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF JEFFERSON, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel No. 980 400 708

for the gross sum of thirty thousand dollars ($30,000.00) with one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after the October 8, 2022. Offers or bids will be received at the office Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date.

DATE OF PUBLICATION: September 28, 2022

Des Moines Elder Law c/o Ermin Ciric

612 South 227th Street Des Moines, WA 98198

206-212-0220

Presented by:

Des Moines Elder Law By /s/Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611

Attorneys for Guardian/Conservator

September 28, 2022