No. 21 4 00136 18-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21 4 00136 18
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(R.C.W. 11.40.030)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KITSAP
IN RE THE ESTATE OF:
DENNIS R. RAINEY, JR., Decedent.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
The above Court has appointed ROY A. RAINEY, as Estate Administrator of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of First Publication: March 3, 2021
Carol Horan Rainey, WSBA#9540
Attorney for Roy A. Rainey
Estate Administrator
8642 University Point Circle NE
Bremerton, WA 98311 360-692-5519
IDX-920936
March 3, 10, 17, 2021