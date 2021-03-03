No. 21-4-00107-5

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of GAYLORD WILLIAM MONTGOMERY aka WILLIAM GAYLORD MONTGOMERY, aka GAYLORD MONTGOMERY, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the personal representative below has been authorized to sell, by Order dated March 1, 2021, the following legally described real property situated in Pierce County, Washington:

Lot 37 in CHEROKEE PARK DIVISION NO. 2, as per plat recorded in Volume 49 of Plats, pages 31 and 32.

SUBJECT to covenants, conditions and restrictions under Auditor’s File No. 2688534, said covenants, conditions and restrictions modified under Auditor’s File No. 2714140; statement on the face of the plat; utility easement delineated on the plat; easement reserved and granted to Puget Sound Power and Light Company and Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone Company; right of the public.

Tax Parcel No. 2992020370

and commonly known as 2208 31st Ave. SE, Puyallup, Washington 98374.

An agreement has been reached with a purchaser to sell the property for $371,000.00. This sale is subject to confirmation by the court not earlier than March 16, 2020, after which date the sale can be confirmed and sale completed in accordance with the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated February 24, 2020. For additional information, please contact the attorney for the estate, Todd J. Tuell, at the address listed below.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington this 1st day of March, 2020.

/s/ Thomas R. McKee Thomas R. McKee, Personal

Representative

Tuell & Young, P.S.

Attorneys for Estate

1457 S. Union Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98405

253-759-0070

IDX-921171

March 3, 2021