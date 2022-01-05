No. 21-3-03898-6
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
(60 DAYS)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In re visits with:
ROARIN ANTHONY RODAS, Child;
DARLENE MCKINLEY and HAORLD MCKINLEY, Petitioners,
and
GERARDO RODAS and TIMIEKA A. SULLEN, Respondents.
The State of Washington, To:
GERARDO RODAS, Respondent.
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 5th day of January, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the petitioner of the petitienors DARLENE MCKINLEY and HAORLD MCKINLY, a marital community and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for petitienors DARLENE MCKINLEY and HAORLD MCKINLY, A MARITAL COMMUNITY at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the petition, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action being to obtain an order granting visitation between Roarin Anthony Rodas and petitioners.
Signed /s/ Phillip A. Curiale
CURIALE HOSTNIK, PLLC
Phillip A. Curiale, WSBA #52226
6915 Lakewood Dr W, Suite A-1
Tacoma, WA 98467
253-475-4200
IDX-946328
January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 2022