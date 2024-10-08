NO. 21-3-01384-3

LEGAL NOTICE TO PETITIONER SYLMADEL M. MEYER RE DISPOSAL OF PERSONAL PROPERTY IN STORAGE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re:

SYLMADEL MARIE MEYER,

Petitioner,

and

TIMOTHY PATRICK MEYER,

Respondent.

This legal notice is to notify Sylmadel Marie Meyer that her personal property currently held in storage in Pierce County, Washington by court order will be disposed of in the most efficient manner possible if she does not contact Heather L. Crawford at Comfort Davies Smith & Crawford by November 8, 2024, to take possession of her personal property. Date of First Publication: October 8, 2024 Litigation Guardian ad Litem: Heather L. Crawford Address for Mailing or Service:

Comfort Davies Smith & Crawford P.S.

1901 65th Ave. W, Suite 200

Tacoma, WA 98466-6225

DATED this 4th day of

October, 2024. By: /s/ Heather L. Crawford, WSBA #29962

Litigation Guardian ad Litem

October 8, 15, 2024