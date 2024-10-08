NO. 21-3-01384-3
LEGAL NOTICE TO PETITIONER SYLMADEL M. MEYER RE DISPOSAL OF PERSONAL PROPERTY IN STORAGE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re:
SYLMADEL MARIE MEYER,
Petitioner,
and
TIMOTHY PATRICK MEYER,
Respondent.
This legal notice is to notify Sylmadel Marie Meyer that her personal property currently held in storage in Pierce County, Washington by court order will be disposed of in the most efficient manner possible if she does not contact Heather L. Crawford at Comfort Davies Smith & Crawford by November 8, 2024, to take possession of her personal property. Date of First Publication: October 8, 2024 Litigation Guardian ad Litem: Heather L. Crawford Address for Mailing or Service:
Comfort Davies Smith & Crawford P.S.
1901 65th Ave. W, Suite 200
Tacoma, WA 98466-6225
DATED this 4th day of
October, 2024. By: /s/ Heather L. Crawford, WSBA #29962
Litigation Guardian ad Litem
IDX-1003513
October 8, 15, 2024