No. 21-3-01370-3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

PIERCE COUNTY

In re:

Petitioners:

MICHAEL JOSEPH GARCIA

And Respondent:

TERESA MICHELLE GARCIA

The STATE OF WASHINGTON to:

Respondent Teresa Garcia

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear on March 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (or other date/time as may be set by the court hereafter), at Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma, WA 98402, Commissioner’s Services Department (room to be determined) or via the Zoom link published on the court’s website at: https://www.piercecountywa.gov/1024/Commissioner-Calendars-by-Division, and respond to the Motion to Enforce Decree (Final Divorce Order) filed by Petitioner with the clerk of the court. You must follow the local court rules for filing your response. If you fail to respond, the court may grant in full the relief requested in that motion.

The first date of publication is

February 6, 2023.

MARK S. JOHNSON,

WSBA # 42415

Attorney for Petitioner IDX-971152

February 6, 13, 21, 27, March 6, 13, 2023