No. 21-2-07648-5

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., a Washington nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CRESENCIO B. BACANI AND ADELAIDA P. BACANI, husband and wife or state registered domestic partners; GLENN P. BACANI AND JANE DOE BACANI, husband and wife or state registered domestic partners; GERALDINE J. SEIFERT and JOHN DOE SEIFERT, wife and husband or state registered domestic partners; ESTATE OF GERALDINE J. SEIFERT, deceased; MICHAEL BALDERSTON; JOHN DOE and JANE DOE, unknown occupants of the subject real property; and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: DEFENDANTS CRESENCIO B. BACANI AND ADELAIDA P. BACANI, husband and wife or state registered domestic partners; GLENN P. BACANI AND JANE DOE BACANI, husband and wife or state registered domestic partners; GERALDINE J. SEIFERT and JOHN DOE SEIFERT, wife and husband or state registered domestic partners; ESTATE OF GERALDINE J. SEIFERT, deceased; and MICHAEL BALDERSTON:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 21st day of August, 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, Riviera Community Club Inc., a Washington nonprofit corporation, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Riviera Community Club Inc., at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The object of this action is to foreclose a lien for delinquent assessments which have accrued against Lot 117, of Lake Josephine Riviera No. 2, pursuant to the Declaration of Covenants for Riviera Community Club Inc. The real property address for Lot 117, of Lake Josephine Riviera No. 2 is 10516 105th Avenue Ct, Anderson Island, Pierce County, Washington 98303 (hereinafter, “Lot”). Defendants Cresencio B. Bacani and Adelaida P. Bacani, husband and wife or state registered domestic partners, and Glenn P. Bacani and Jane Doe Bacani, husband and wife or state registered domestic partners, are the record owners of the Lot. Geraldine J. Seifert and John Doe Seifert, wife and husband or state registered domestic partners, Estate of Geraldine J. Siefert, deceased; and Michael Balderston may claim some right, title or interest in the lot. Plaintiff seeks judgment against Defendants, each and all of them, as stated in its Amended Complaint.

DATED this 17th day of August, 2023.

STRICHARTZ ASPAAS PLLC

Jennifer L. Aspaas, WSBA No. 26303

/s/Rohana Fines, WSBA No. 26462

Attorneys for Plaintiff Riviera Community Club Inc., a Washington nonprofit corporation

200 First Avenue West, Suite 260

Seattle, WA 98119-4219

206.388.0600

IDX-982639

August 21, 28, September 5, 11, 18, 25, 2023