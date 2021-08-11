No. 21-2-06981-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Darrell Nordyke,

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Plaintiffs,

vs.

Clarence V. Lund and June I. Lund, husband and wife, their unknown heirs, and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein,

Defendant. The State of Washington to Defendants Clarence V. Lund and June I. Lund, husband and wife, their unknown heirs, and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein,

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 11th day of August 2021, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff Darrell Nordyke, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject of this action is whether a 1968 Real Estate Contract has been fulfilled and whether Plaintiffs are entitled to a judgment quieting title in the subject properties. Dated this 9th day of August 2021.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/ Matthew Link Matthew Link, WSBA #46659

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3855

IDX-935190

August 11, 18, 25, September 1, 8, 15, 2021