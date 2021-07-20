NO. 21-2-06522-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

YOUNG KIL KIM and KATHERINE KIM, individually and as their marital community comprised thereof,

Plaintiffs, v. BENJAMIN BEDOYA and JANE DOE BEDOYA, individually and their marital community comprised thereof, and GEORGE KANAKAOKAI and JANE DOE KANAKAOKAI, individually and their martial community comprised thereof,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said George Kanakaokai and Jane Doe Kankaokai:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 20th day of July, 2021, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs Kim, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiffs Kim, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so do to, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action is for personal injuries caused by fireworks detonated by defendants causing serious injury to plaintiff Young Kim.

Connelly Law Offices, PLLC

Samuel J. Daheim, Plaintiff’s Attorneys

2301 N. 30th St.

Tacoma, WA 98403

Pierce County, Washington

IDX-933263

July 20, 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24