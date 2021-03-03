No. 21-2-04384-6

Summons by Publication

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington for the county of Pierce

Shirley Clark, Plaintiff, vs. Bert E. Nelson, or the Heirs of the Estate of Bert E. Nelson, and E.F. McCallion, or the Heirs of the Estate of E.F. McCallion, Defendants. The State of Washington to the said defendants: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after 03/03/2021, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Shirley Clark, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Shirley Clark, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. Nature of action: Quiet Title. Plaintiff’s Attorneys: Daniel Crowe, WSBA 32722, The Crowe Law Office PS. 302 E Yelm Ave, Yelm, Thurston, WA 98597.

IDX-921033

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7, 2021