No. 20-5-00159-3

Superior Court of Washington County of Pierce. In re the adoption of Chloe Kaylynn James & Jessie Marie Rose James. Notice by Publication to Cierra Katelyn Power and Paul Edward James: a termination of parental rights, default, and final adoption hearing for Chloe Katelynn James & Jessie Marie Rose James is scheduled for August 6, 2021 at 9:00am at Pierce County Juvenile Court, 5501 Sixth Ave, Tacoma, WA 98406. IDX-931489

July 6, 13, 20, 2021