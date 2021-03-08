NO. 20-5-00007-35

SUMMONS AND NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF PETITION

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF WAHKIAKUM

In re the Adoption of:

KAIDEN BRANTLEY MORTENSON,

A person under the age of eighteen

TO: AMIE RENE LEVANDOSKI, non-consenting mother. AND TO: Any person claiming a paternal interest in the above-named child.

You have been named as the mother of the above-named child. A Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship has been filed in the above-entitled court. The Petitioner is asking the court for an order permanently terminating the parent-child relationship between you and the child, permanently terminating all of your rights to the child, and for a Decree of Adoption declaring the Petitioner(s) to be the legal parent(s) of the child.

BORN CHILD. The child was born on April 17, 2015 at St. John’s Hospital in the city of Longview, State of Washington. The name of the child’s mother was AMIE RENE LEVANDOSKI at the time the child was conceived.

In order to defend against this petition, you must respond to the petition by stating your defense in writing and by serving a copy upon the Petitioner at the address below within 30 days after the date of first publication of this summons and notice, or an order permanently terminating your parent-child relationship with the child be default will be entered. A default order is one where the Petitioner is entitled to what he asks for because you have not responded. If you serve a notice of appearance on the Petitioner at the address below, you are entitled to notice before a default order may be entered.

One method of serving your response is to send it by certified mail with return receipt requested. If service is made by mail, the service shall be deemed complete upon the third day following the day upon which the response is placed in the mail, unless the third day falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, in which event service shall be deemed complete on the first day other than a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday following the third day.

You have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you are indigent and request an attorney, an attorney will be appointed for you. You have a right to file a claim of paternity under Chapter 26.26 of the Revised Code of Washington. Your failure to file a claim of paternity under Chapter 26.26 of the Revised Code of Washington or to respond to the petition for termination of parent-child relationship which has been filed herein within 30 days of the first publication of this summons and notice is grounds to terminate your parent-child relationship with respect to the child.

If the child is an Indian child as defined by the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, 25 U.S.C. 1901, et. seq., and if you acknowledge paternity of the child or if your paternity of the child is established prior to the termination of the parent-child relationship, your parental rights may not be terminated unless you give valid consent to termination, or your parent-child relationship is terminated involuntarily pursuant to Chapter 26.33 or 13.34 RCW.

YOUR FAILURE TO RESPOND MAY RESULT IN A DEFAULT ORDER PERMANENTLY TERMINATING ALL OF YOUR RIGHTS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED CHILD.

DATED: March 3, 2021.

By: /s/MEGAN E. GILMORE

Attorney for Petitioners FILE ORIGINAL OF YOUR RESPONSE WITH THE CLERK OF THE COURT AT:

SUPERIOR COURT

64 MAIN STREET

CATHLAMET, WA 98612

PHONE 360-795-3558

SERVE A COPY OF YOUR RESPONSE

ON: Petitioner’s attorney:

MEGAN E. GILMORE P.O. BOX 868

LONGVIEW, WA 98632

PHONE 360-577-8995

IDX-921513

March 8, 15, 22, 2021