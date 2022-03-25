No. 20-4-05268-7 KNT

NOTICE OF SALE OF

REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In the Estate of:

MERTON JOHN HOWELL, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Abacus Guardianship, Inc., the Administrator of the Estate of MERTON JOHN HOWELL, has sold by negotiation the following described real property located in Pierce County:

19117 – 10th Ave Ct. E., Spanaway, WA 98387, legally described as:

LOT 10, ROSE PRAIRIE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED OCTOBER 10, 1991, UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 9110100299, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

Tax Parcel ID: 5000450100

for the gross sum of Four Hundred Twenty Thousand Dollars ($420,000.00) with one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the Court on or after the 11th day of April, 2022. Offers or bids will be received at the office of Des Moines Elder Law, at the address stated below prior to such date. DATE OF PUBLICATION:

March 25, 2022.

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

c/o ROBERT P. McDONALD

612 South 227th Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

206-212-0220

Presented by:

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

By: /s/ Robert P. McDonald_____

Robert P. McDonald,

WSBA No. 20534

Attorneys for Administrator

IDX-951256

March 25, 2022