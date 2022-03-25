No. 20-4-05268-7 KNT
NOTICE OF SALE OF
REAL PROPERTY
RCW 11.56.100
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING
In the Estate of:
MERTON JOHN HOWELL, Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Abacus Guardianship, Inc., the Administrator of the Estate of MERTON JOHN HOWELL, has sold by negotiation the following described real property located in Pierce County:
19117 – 10th Ave Ct. E., Spanaway, WA 98387, legally described as:
LOT 10, ROSE PRAIRIE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED OCTOBER 10, 1991, UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 9110100299, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON
Tax Parcel ID: 5000450100
for the gross sum of Four Hundred Twenty Thousand Dollars ($420,000.00) with one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the Court on or after the 11th day of April, 2022. Offers or bids will be received at the office of Des Moines Elder Law, at the address stated below prior to such date. DATE OF PUBLICATION:
March 25, 2022.
DES MOINES ELDER LAW
c/o ROBERT P. McDONALD
612 South 227th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
206-212-0220
Presented by:
DES MOINES ELDER LAW
By: /s/ Robert P. McDonald_____
Robert P. McDonald,
WSBA No. 20534
Attorneys for Administrator
IDX-951256
March 25, 2022