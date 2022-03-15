NO. 20-4-02250-3
NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION TO APPROVE ACCOUNTING AND CLOSE INSOLVENT ESTATE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
IN THE ESTATE OF
LYNN R. BARNETT, Deceased. Notice is hereby given that Marlene E. Barnett, Personal Representative of the within Estate, has filed with the Clerk of the Court the Final Report and Petition to Approve Accounting and Close Insolvent Estate, requesting the Court to settle said Report and to distribute the property to the persons thereto entitled; and that said Report and Petition will be heard on April 4, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the Ex Parte Court, Pierce County Superior Court, County-City Building – 930 Tacoma Ave S – Tacoma, WA 98402, at which time and place any person interested in said estate may appear and file objections thereto and contest the same.
DATED this 11th day of March 2022.
KRUEGER BECK, PLLC By: /s/ Jessica L. Beck
JESSICA L. BECK, WSBA #44185
Attorney for Personal Representative
PO Box 3143 Kirkland, WA 98083
