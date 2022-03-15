NO. 20-4-02250-3

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION TO APPROVE ACCOUNTING AND CLOSE INSOLVENT ESTATE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE ESTATE OF

LYNN R. BARNETT, Deceased. Notice is hereby given that Marlene E. Barnett, Personal Representative of the within Estate, has filed with the Clerk of the Court the Final Report and Petition to Approve Accounting and Close Insolvent Estate, requesting the Court to settle said Report and to distribute the property to the persons thereto entitled; and that said Report and Petition will be heard on April 4, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the Ex Parte Court, Pierce County Superior Court, County-City Building – 930 Tacoma Ave S – Tacoma, WA 98402, at which time and place any person interested in said estate may appear and file objections thereto and contest the same.

DATED this 11th day of March 2022.

KRUEGER BECK, PLLC By: /s/ Jessica L. Beck

JESSICA L. BECK, WSBA #44185

Attorney for Personal Representative

PO Box 3143 Kirkland, WA 98083

IDX-950540

March 15, 2022