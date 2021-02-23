No. 20-4-02121-3-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 20-4-02121-3

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY.

In the Matter of the Estate of: ROSEBELLE SIMONSON, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has qualified and has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of this Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of first publication: Feb 23, 2021. Personal Representative: Daniel Crowe. Attorney for Personal Representative:

Daniel W. Crowe, WSBA #32722 of The Crowe Law Office, PS. Address for mailing or service: The Crowe Law Office, 302 E Yelm Ave, Yelm, WA, 98597. IDX-920422

February 23, March 2, 9, 2021