No. 20-4-02109-4

Notice of Sale of Real Property

(NTS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: LARRY W. MOORE, An Individual.

Notice is given that the conservator of the estate will sell by negotiation the following real property for the price of $700,000.00

Street Address:

36616 42nd Ave S, Roy, WA 98550

40th Ave S, Roy, WA 98580

35920 42nd Ave S, Roy, WA 98580

Tax Parcel Nos.: 021725-1038; 021725-4011; and 021725-4018. This sale may be confirmed ten days after the publication of this Notice and will be presented to the court for confirmation on or after February 18, 2022. Bidders are required to comply with the provisions of RCW 11.56.110. Written bids will be accepted by:

Name: Robert B. Nettleton

Address:

1 Tacoma Ave. N. Ste. 300

Tacoma, WA 98403

Dated: February 3, 2021

/s/ Robert B. Nettleton____

Robert B. Nettleton, WSBA # 17403

Attorney for Clarity Guardians, LLC

IDX-948150

February 4, 2022