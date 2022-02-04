No. 20-4-02109-4
Notice of Sale of Real Property
(NTS)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: LARRY W. MOORE, An Individual.
Notice is given that the conservator of the estate will sell by negotiation the following real property for the price of $700,000.00
Street Address:
36616 42nd Ave S, Roy, WA 98550
40th Ave S, Roy, WA 98580
35920 42nd Ave S, Roy, WA 98580
Tax Parcel Nos.: 021725-1038; 021725-4011; and 021725-4018. This sale may be confirmed ten days after the publication of this Notice and will be presented to the court for confirmation on or after February 18, 2022. Bidders are required to comply with the provisions of RCW 11.56.110. Written bids will be accepted by:
Name: Robert B. Nettleton
Address:
1 Tacoma Ave. N. Ste. 300
Tacoma, WA 98403
Dated: February 3, 2021
/s/ Robert B. Nettleton____
Robert B. Nettleton, WSBA # 17403
Attorney for Clarity Guardians, LLC
IDX-948150
February 4, 2022