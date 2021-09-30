No. 20-4-01839-5

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE

In the Guardianship of:

SAMUEL J. OWENS,

An Incapacitated Person. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Abacus Guardianship, Inc., Guardian of the Person and Estate of SAMUEL J. OWENS, has sold by negotiation the following described real property located in King County: 15003 SE 276th Place, Kent, WA 98042, legally described as:

LOT 9, CHARDOT MANOR, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 94 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 11 INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON. Tax Parcel ID: 152280009001

for the gross sum of Three Hundred, Forty-Two Thousand Dollars ($342,000.00) with one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after the 8th day of October, 2021. Offers or bids will be received at the office of Des Moines Elder Law, at the address stated below prior to such date. DATE OF PUBLICATION: September 30, 2021

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

c/o ROBERT P. McDONALD

612 South 227th Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

206-212-0220

Presented by:

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

By: /s/Robert P. McDonald, WSBA No. 20534

Attorneys for Guardian

IDX-939223

September 30, 2021