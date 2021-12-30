No. 20-4-01619-8
NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In the Guardianship of:
GISELA DECHERT,
An Incapacitated Person.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CYNTHIA WINTERS, the Guardian of the Person and of the Estate of GISELA DECHERT has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Pierce County:
19214 100th Avenue Court East #45, Graham, WA 98338, with a property description of:
Mobile Home/Manufactured Home: Make-SILCR, Model-Stratford, Year-1989, Serial-
AB7SC5174OR-TPO.
for the gross sum of one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000.00) with one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after the January 9, 2022. Offers or bids will be received at the office Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date.
DATE OF PUBLICATION: December 30, 2021
Des Moines Elder Law
c/o Ermin Ciric
612 South 227th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
206-212-0220
Presented by:
DES MOINES ELDER LAW
By Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611
Attorneys for Guardian
IDX-945942
December 30, 2021