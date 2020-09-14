NO. 20-4-01608-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of: GALE ZIMMERMAN, Deceased.

THE ADMINISTRATOR NAMED BELOW has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of this Estate. Persons having claims against said deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Administrator or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or RCW 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred.

Date of Filing of Notice: 9/9/2020

Date of First Publication: 9/14/2020

DATED this 9th day of September, 2020

/s/JANA ZIMMERMAN

Administrator

THE LAW OFFICES OF BRIAN L. MEIKLE, INC. P.S.

/s/ Brian L. Meikle,

WSBA #13740

Attorney for Petitioner

1105 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, WA 98402

253-272-5220

IDX-908512

September 14, 21, 28, 2020