NO. 20-4-01343-1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Estate of: LAURENCE M. PRATT, Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed and has been qualified as the personal representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the personal representative or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011, or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective to claims against both probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent.
DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS With Clerk of Court: October 13, 2020
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 15, 2020
Personal Representative: Name: Shanelle Sunde
Address: P.O. Box 39625
Lakewood, WA 98496
Attorney for Estate
Name: Nicholas R. Franz
Address: 705 S 9th, Ste 104
Tacoma, WA 98405
Phone: 253-272-9691
Fax: 253-272-4172
October 15, 22, 29, 2020